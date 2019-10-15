Elijah and Anthony Take Down a White Supremacist

Also available on the NBC app

Elijah (Jimmy Smits) and Anthony (Michael Luwoye) declare victory in court over racist hate speech, and Elijah says goodbye to Rachel (Wendie Malick).

Appearing: Jimmy Smits Caitlin McGee Jayne Atkinson Barry Sloane Michael Luwoye Stony Blyden MaameYaa Boafo

2019