Della Delivers a Powerful Speech About Honesty and Love

Also available on the NBC app

Della (Jayne Atkinson) accepts her lifetime achievement award and gives a rousing speech about living authentically and loving honestly.

Appearing: Jimmy Smits Caitlin McGee Jayne Atkinson Barry Sloane Michael Luwoye Stony Blyden MaameYaa Boafo

S1 E6 3 min Highlight Drama Primetime

2019