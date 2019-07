Also available on the NBC app

Dangerous encounters push the team to their emotional limits: Jane deals with the fallout of her decision to "disappear" and reunites with Oscar, and Reade goes to drastic measures to protect Sarah. Meanwhile, a villain makes a startling reappearance.

Appearing: Sullivan Stapleton Jaimie Alexander Audrey Esparza Rob Brown Ukweli Roach Ashley Johnson

S1 E15 5 min Highlight Drama Primetime

Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions