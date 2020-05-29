Main Content

Blindspot
Jane and Zapata's Deepest Fears - Blindspot

CLIP05/28/20
Details
Tasha (Audrey Esparza) and Jane (Jaimie Alexander) reveal their fears to each other after a harrowing fight in the bunker.

Appearing:Sullivan StapletonJaimie AlexanderAudrey EsparzaRob BrownUkweli RoachAshley Johnson
Tags: blindspot final season, blindspot episodes, jane and zapata, tasha zapata, Blindspot, Season 5, Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton, audrey esparza, ashley johnson, ennis esmer, kurt weller, Jane Doe
S5 E32 minHighlightDramaPrimetime
