Haunted by the Past

Jane shares fabricated memories of her childhood with Bill in an effort to get closer to Weller; Mayfair gets ambushed by the last person she ever expected to see again.
Appearing:Sullivan StapletonJaimie AlexanderAudrey EsparzaRob BrownUkweli RoachAshley Johnson
