Dangerous Seduction

Oscar reveals that for the next phase of their mission Jane must seduce Weller and earn his trust; she and Oscar give in to their desires. Meanwhile, Patterson discovers David's clue from beyond the grave.
Appearing:Sullivan StapletonJaimie AlexanderAudrey EsparzaRob BrownUkweli RoachAshley Johnson
