Dangerous Seduction

Also available on the NBC app

Oscar reveals that for the next phase of their mission Jane must seduce Weller and earn his trust; she and Oscar give in to their desires. Meanwhile, Patterson discovers David's clue from beyond the grave.

Appearing: Sullivan Stapleton Jaimie Alexander Audrey Esparza Rob Brown Ukweli Roach Ashley Johnson

S1 E16 2 min Highlight Drama Primetime

Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions