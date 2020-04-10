The team is back for one last mission. One of them will not survive. The thrilling final season of Blindspot premieres Thursday, April 30 at 10/9c on NBC.
Appearing:Sullivan StapletonJaimie AlexanderAudrey EsparzaRob BrownUkweli RoachAshley Johnson
