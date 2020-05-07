Watch Ashley Johnson and Audrey Esparza quiz each other on Blindspot trivia! How many did you get right?
Appearing:Sullivan StapletonJaimie AlexanderAudrey EsparzaRob BrownUkweli RoachAshley Johnson
Tags: tasha zapata, blindspot patterson, trivia, quiz, Blindspot, Season 5, Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton, rob brown, audrey esparza, ashley johnson, ennis esmer, mary elizabeth mastrantonio, kurt weller, Jane Doe
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.