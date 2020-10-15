Billboard Music Awards
En Vogue Performs Their Classic "Free Your Mind" - The 2020 Billboard Music Awards

CLIP10/14/20
Details
En Vogue performs "Free Your Mind" on the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
