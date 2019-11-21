Also available on the NBC app

Pete and the guys advise Alex on how to take her relationship with her boyfriend Ben to the next level. As Pete's chemistry with Alex grows, his ex Natalie comes back into the picture.

Appearing: Amanda Meyers David Riggins Margo Screwsie Joey Meyers Jeffrey Riggins J.B. Clem Jesse Gary Matt Ben

S1 E2 21 min TV-PG Full Episode Comedy Primetime

-