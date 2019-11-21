Pete and the guys advise Alex on how to take her relationship with her boyfriend Ben to the next level. As Pete's chemistry with Alex grows, his ex Natalie comes back into the picture.
Appearing:Amanda MeyersDavid RigginsMargo ScrewsieJoey MeyersJeffrey RigginsJ.B. ClemJesse GaryMatt Ben
Tags: bent, bent nbc, comedy, sitcom, amanda peet, david walton, joey king, jeffrey tambor, diora baird, margo harshman, matt letscher, romantic comedy, tv comedy, watch bent, watch bent online, amanda peet bent, amanda peet tv, amanda peet tv show, bent tv show, bent smitten
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.