Also available on the NBC app

When his ex-wife Vanessa returns to town, Walt is determined to win her back at any cost. Meanwhile, when Pete fails to show up to work, Alex suspects that he's fallen back on old habits.

Appearing: Amanda Meyers David Riggins Margo Screwsie Joey Meyers Jeffrey Riggins J.B. Clem Jesse Gary Matt Ben

S1 E5 21 min TV-14 Full Episode Comedy Primetime

-