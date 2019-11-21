Bent
WATCH EPISODES

S1 E504/04/12

Mom
Details
Also available on the NBC app

When his ex-wife Vanessa returns to town, Walt is determined to win her back at any cost. Meanwhile, when Pete fails to show up to work, Alex suspects that he's fallen back on old habits.

Appearing:Amanda MeyersDavid RigginsMargo ScrewsieJoey MeyersJeffrey RigginsJ.B. ClemJesse GaryMatt Ben
Tags: bent, bent nbc, comedy, sitcom, amanda peet, david walton, joey king, jeffrey tambor, jb smoove, margo harshman, matt letscher, romantic comedy, tv comedy, watch bent, watch bent online, amanda peet bent, amanda peet tv show, bent tv show, marcia gay harden, bent mom
S1 E521 minTV-14Full EpisodeComedyPrimetime
-
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes (6)

NEW
S1 E1 | 03/21/12
Pilot
NEW
S1 E2 | 03/21/12
Smitten
NEW
S1 E3 | 03/28/12
HD
NEW
S1 E4 | 03/28/12
A-Game
NEW
S1 E5 | 04/04/12
Mom
NEW
S1 E6 | 04/04/12
Tile Date
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.