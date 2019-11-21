Also available on the NBC app

When Pete and his crew see Ben in close proximity with another woman, Pete is tempted to tell Alex he's cheating. Meanwhile, as Charlie struggles to deal with a school bully, Walt and Screwsie offer to help.

Appearing: Amanda Meyers David Riggins Margo Screwsie Joey Meyers Jeffrey Riggins J.B. Clem Jesse Gary Matt Ben

S1 E3 22 min TV-14 Full Episode Comedy Primetime

-