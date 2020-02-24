Battlefield
S3 E4 01/02/94

Showdown in the Iron Triangle
The American army expanded operations and doubled its forces in an effort to secure parts of the country and overcome the Viet Cong in 1966.

Season 3
  • Season 1
  • Season 2
  • Season 3

Episodes (12)

S3 E1 | 01/02/94
Dien Bien Phu - The Legacy
S3 E2 | 01/02/94
The Undeclared War
S3 E3 | 01/02/94
Search and Destroy
S3 E4 | 01/02/94
Showdown in the Iron Triangle
S3 E5 | 01/02/94
Countdown to Tet
S3 E6 | 01/02/94
The Tet Offensive
S3 E7 | 01/02/94
War on the DMZ
S3 E8 | 01/02/94
Siege at Khe Sanh
S3 E9 | 01/02/94
Air War Vietnam
S3 E10 | 01/02/94
Rolling Thunder
S3 E11 | 01/02/94
Peace with Honor
S3 E12 | 01/02/94
The Fall of Saigon
