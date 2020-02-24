Battlefield
WATCH EPISODES

S3 E1101/02/94

Peace with Honor
Details
Also available on the NBC app

While American troops were being pulled out of the war - leaving South Vietnam to fight alone - the North Vietnamese People's Army was planning an extensive offensive attack on South Vietnam.

Appearing:
Tags: battlefield, battlefield tv show, documentary, history, Military, war documentary, vietnam war documentary, Vietnam war, united states involvement vietnam, south vietnam, north vietnam, american exit from vietnam, peace with honor, easter offensive
S3 E1158 minFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Season 3
  • Season 1
  • Season 2
  • Season 3

Episodes

S3 E1 | 01/02/94
Dien Bien Phu - The Legacy
S3 E2 | 01/02/94
The Undeclared War
S3 E3 | 01/02/94
Search and Destroy
S3 E4 | 01/02/94
Showdown in the Iron Triangle
S3 E5 | 01/02/94
Countdown to Tet
S3 E6 | 01/02/94
The Tet Offensive
S3 E7 | 01/02/94
War on the DMZ
S3 E8 | 01/02/94
Siege at Khe Sanh
S3 E9 | 01/02/94
Air War Vietnam
S3 E10 | 01/02/94
Rolling Thunder
S3 E11 | 01/02/94
Peace with Honor
S3 E12 | 01/02/94
The Fall of Saigon
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.