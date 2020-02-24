Battlefield
S3 E501/02/94

Countdown to Tet
In 1967, the Americans worked to reinforce all their main military bases, unaware that the Viet Cong were planning to unleash the biggest offensive of the war during the Tet New Year of 1968.

