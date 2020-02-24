Battlefield
S1 E1201/02/94

Battle of Berlin, Part 2
The last major European conflict of World War II saw some of the war's most savage fighting as the Soviets attacked Berlin with a massive army to finally crush Nazi Germany. Part 2 of 2.

Episodes (12)

NEW
S1 E1 | 01/02/94
Battle of France, Part 1
NEW
S1 E2 | 01/02/94
Battle of France, Part 2
NEW
S1 E3 | 01/02/94
Battle of Britain, Part 1
NEW
S1 E4 | 01/02/94
Battle of Britain, Part 2
NEW
S1 E5 | 01/02/94
Battle of Midway, Part 1
NEW
S1 E6 | 01/02/94
Battle of Midway, Part 2
NEW
S1 E7 | 01/02/94
Battle of Stalingrad, Part 1
NEW
S1 E8 | 01/02/94
Battle of Stalingrad, Part 2
NEW
S1 E9 | 01/02/94
Battle of Normandy, Part 1
NEW
S1 E10 | 01/02/94
Battle of Normandy, Part 2
NEW
S1 E11 | 01/02/94
Battle of Berlin, Part 1
NEW
S1 E12 | 01/02/94
Battle of Berlin, Part 2
