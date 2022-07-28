Main Content

S1 E13104/17/01

Snakeheads

The grounding of a ship used to smuggle 287 Chinese nationals to the U.S. led to the drowning death of 10 of those immigrants. Interviews were conducted to separate the crew from the illegal aliens. During questioning, the aliens revealed the inhumane conditions under which they traveled. A search of the vessel uncovered information leading to the arrest of several key members of an illegal alien smuggling ring. The ringleader, still at large, was eventually located in Bangkok and extradited for trial. Shortly before the trial, he entered a guilty plea, but later attempted to have it withdrawn. (Location: New York, NY/Bangkok, Thailand

Appearing:Brian DennehySteven Zirnkilton
  • Season 1

