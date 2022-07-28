Main Content

Arrest & Trial
Noriega

The DEA planned two subsequent investigations/sting operations to infiltrate a drug cartel. Their goal was to apprehend the ringleader who could testify to General Manuel Noriega's involvement in drug trafficking to the United States through his country of Panama. This investigation led to the arrest and prosecution of the General. (Location: Miami, FL

