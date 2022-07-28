PREMIERE
Main Content
Arrest & Trial
WATCH EPISODES
S1 E8612/12/00
Neighbor Double Murder
Evidence in the murder of a man and the disappearance of his wife pointed to their unassuming neighbor. The wife’s body was found days later inside the neighbor’s truck. Though prosecutors found evidence, they were puzzled by the lack of a motive.
TV-14S1 E86 21 minReality and Game Show Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:Brian DennehySteven Zirnkilton
Available until 01/02/23
Tags: arrest and trial, arrest & trial, Brian Dennehy, arrest and trial nbc, True Crime, true crime nbc, watch arrest and trial, arrest and trial streaming, watch arrest and trial online, arrest and trial season 1, arrest and trial series
- Season 1
Episodes
- S1 E2 | 10/09/00Supermarket Abductor
- S1 E4 | 10/10/00Sailing, Sailing
- S1 E5 | 10/11/00Pillow Pyro
- S1 E6 | 10/11/00Frat Rats
- S1 E7 | 10/12/00Three in a Hole: Buried Alive
- S1 E8 | 10/12/00Wrong Man
- S1 E9 | 10/13/00Mall Murders
- S1 E11 | 10/16/00Linda Sobek Murder
- S1 E12 | 10/16/00Family Betrayal
- S1 E13 | 10/17/00Mystery of King Tut
- S1 E14 | 10/17/00Sex, Drugs & Rock and Roll?
- S1 E15 | 10/18/00Mother's Day Murder
- S1 E16 | 10/18/00Case of the Rubik's Cube
- S1 E17 | 10/19/00West Hills Bandits
- S1 E18 | 10/19/00Evil Soul
- S1 E19 | 10/20/00For the Love of a Baywatch Babe
- S1 E20 | 10/20/00Husband Kills; Wife Confesses
- S1 E21 | 10/23/00Teenage Prostitutes
- S1 E22 | 10/23/00Face from Bones
- S1 E23 | 10/24/00Vegas Dancer Stalked
- S1 E24 | 10/24/00Stripping Down Chippendales
- S1 E25 | 10/25/00Closet Killer
- S1 E26 | 10/25/00Holtsinger Gunslinger
- S1 E27 | 10/26/00Sleepwalking Defense
- S1 E28 | 10/26/00Scoutmaster Kills Wife
- S1 E29 | 10/27/00Leisurely Leisure
- S1 E30 | 10/27/00Romeo Ramon
- S1 E31 | 10/30/00Daddy's Little Girl
- S1 E32 | 10/30/00Bittaker Murders
- S1 E33 | 10/31/00Greedy Grandsons
- S1 E34 | 10/31/00Love Gone Wrong
- S1 E35 | 11/01/00The Wrong Hit
- S1 E36 | 11/01/00Deadly Delivery
- S1 E37 | 11/02/00Vampire Cult Killers
- S1 E38 | 11/02/00Valentine Murders
- S1 E39 | 11/03/00The Burning of Crosses
- S1 E40 | 11/06/00Baby 'Napping
- S1 E41 | 11/06/00Tequila Sunset
- S1 E42 | 11/07/00Armored Car Murders
- S1 E43 | 11/07/00Make-Up Murder
- S1 E44 | 11/08/00An Eye for an Eye
- S1 E45 | 11/08/00Buried in the Backyard
- S1 E46 | 11/09/00Cheerleader Murder
- S1 E47 | 11/09/00Angel of Death
- S1 E48 | 11/10/00Hricko Case
- S1 E49 | 11/10/00Attack by Pretense
- S1 E50 | 11/13/00Drug Doctors
- S1 E51 | 11/13/00The Hit from Jail
- S1 E52 | 11/14/00Mako
- S1 E53 | 11/14/00The Perfect Couple
- S1 E54 | 11/15/00Tumbe
- S1 E55 | 11/15/00Unusual Voice
- S1 E56 | 11/16/00Principal
- S1 E57 | 11/16/00Deadly Safe
- S1 E58 | 11/17/00Armando Garcia
- S1 E59 | 11/17/00Bank Robbers in Love
- S1 E60 | 11/20/00Family Dishonor
- S1 E61 | 11/20/00Cowboy Criminal
- S1 E62 | 11/21/00Lords of Chaos
- S1 E63 | 11/21/00The Grim Reaper
- S1 E64 | 11/22/00Overseas Ransom
- S1 E65 | 11/22/00Operation Hotwheels
- S1 E66 | 11/23/00Phillips' Fiery Flames
- S1 E67 | 11/23/00Chaney Case
- S1 E68 | 11/24/00Nasty Bandits
- S1 E69 | 11/27/00Girl Gang Leader
- S1 E70 | 11/27/00Tractor Trailer Kidnapping
- S1 E71 | 11/28/00Night Stalker
- S1 E72 | 11/28/00Natural Born Killer
- S1 E73 | 11/29/00Nazi Arms Dealer
- S1 E74 | 11/29/00She Said, They Said
- S1 E75 | 11/30/00Candyman
- S1 E76 | 11/30/00Cotton Club Mystery
- S1 E77 | 12/01/00The Code
- S1 E78 | 12/01/00Broken Pearls
- S1 E79 | 12/04/00Nightmare Nurse
- S1 E80 | 12/05/00Mustang Mayhem
- S1 E81 | 12/06/00Murder for Little Money
- S1 E82 | 12/07/00Spittin' Bullets
- S1 E83 | 12/08/00Hot Shots
- S1 E84 | 12/08/00Vacation Nightmare
- S1 E85 | 12/11/00Deadly Affair
- S1 E86 | 12/12/00Neighbor Double Murder
- S1 E87 | 12/13/00Long Kept Secret
- S1 E88 | 12/14/00You're Getting Very Sleepy
- S1 E89 | 12/15/00Dr. Death
- S1 E90 | 12/18/00Death on Mother's Day
- S1 E91 | 12/19/00Insurance King Crime
- S1 E92 | 12/20/00Frozen Dinner: The Crucial Clue
- S1 E93 | 12/21/00Murder by Poison
- S1 E94 | 12/22/00BBQ's and Bloody Marys
- S1 E95 | 01/29/01M.O.: A Sinister Kiss
- S1 E96 | 01/30/01Trust Fund Murder Exposed
- S1 E97 | 01/31/01Evil Twin
- S1 E98 | 02/01/01Miami Blues
- S1 E99 | 02/02/01Baby Snatcher
- S1 E100 | 02/05/01Riddle Me This
- S1 E101 | 02/06/01Burning Love
- S1 E102 | 02/07/01Woodland Hills Murder
- S1 E103 | 02/08/01Slave Ranch
- S1 E104 | 02/09/01Three Out of Four
- S1 E105 | 02/12/01Slumber Party Abduction
- S1 E106 | 02/13/01Risky High-Rise Robber
- S1 E107 | 02/14/01Burton Boys
- S1 E108 | 02/15/01A Very Evil Man
- S1 E109 | 02/16/01Operation: Gorilla
- S1 E110 | 02/19/01Ruthless Ricky
- S1 E111 | 02/20/01Husband Draws Deadly Bath
- S1 E112 | 02/21/01All-American Girl
- S1 E113 | 02/22/01A Second Look
- S1 E114 | 02/23/01Pimp 'Till I Die
- S1 E115 | 02/26/01Texas Prison Break, Part 1
- S1 E116 | 02/27/01Texas Prison Break, Part 2
- S1 E117 | 02/28/01Kiko Returns
- S1 E118 | 03/01/01Deadly Greed
- S1 E119 | 03/02/01White Collar Criminal
- S1 E120 | 03/12/01Almost Perfect Murder
- S1 E121 | 03/13/01Beachside Attacker
- S1 E122 | 03/14/01Evaporating Love
- S1 E123 | 03/15/01Murder by the Book
- S1 E124 | 03/16/01Patience
- S1 E125 | 03/19/01Deadly Love
- S1 E126 | 03/20/01Pyro Robles
- S1 E127 | 03/21/01Ninja Bandit
- S1 E128 | 03/22/01Baby Seat Bait
- S1 E129 | 03/23/01Stolen Car Clue
- S1 E130 | 04/16/01While Innocents Sleep
- S1 E131 | 04/17/01Snakeheads
- S1 E132 | 04/18/01Indian Trackers
- S1 E133 | 04/19/01Las Vegas Black Widow
- S1 E134 | 04/20/01Volatile Marriage Ends in Murder
- S1 E135 | 04/23/01Lethal Husband
- S1 E136 | 04/24/01Doctor Beware
- S1 E137 | 04/25/01Latin Lover's Murder
- S1 E138 | 04/26/01Die Hard Dad
- S1 E139 | 04/27/01Cold Blooded Cupid
- S1 E140 | 04/30/01Chilling Confession
- S1 E141 | 05/01/01Child Abductor
- S1 E142 | 05/02/01Iceman: Mob Killer
- S1 E143 | 05/03/01Corridor Killer
- S1 E144 | 05/04/01World Trade Center
- S1 E145 | 05/07/01Capano Case, Part 1
- S1 E146 | 05/08/01Capano Case, Part 2
- S1 E147 | 05/09/01Red Dog Case
- S1 E148 | 05/10/01Convenience Store Killing
- S1 E149 | 05/11/01Porteous' Print
- S1 E150 | 05/14/01Multiple MO Killer
- S1 E152 | 05/16/01Sister's Revenge
- S1 E153 | 05/17/01Romeo Escapee on the Run
- S1 E154 | 05/18/01Cleaning House
- S1 E155 | 05/21/01Cop's Son Kills Cop
- S1 E156 | 05/22/01Freeway Killer
- S1 E157 | 05/23/01Little Pink Nails
- S1 E159 | 05/25/01Gas Gangsters
- S1 E160 | 05/28/01Botched Hit
- S1 E161 | 05/29/01Operation Green Ice
- S1 E162 | 05/30/01Deadly Dad
- S1 E163 | 05/31/01Kiko
- S1 E164 | 06/01/01Femmes Fatales
- S1 E165 | 06/25/01Uncle Hilty
- S1 E166 | 06/26/01Wrong Prescription
- S1 E167 | 06/27/01Noriega
- S1 E168 | 06/28/01Caught by Surprise
- S1 E169 | 06/29/01Serial Killers
- S1 E170 | 07/02/01Family Cover-up
- S1 E171 | 07/03/01Officer Down
- S1 E172 | 07/04/01Killer Movie
- S1 E173 | 07/05/01Double Double Cross
- S1 E174 | 07/06/01Cano
- S1 E175 | 07/09/01Silence Proves Deadly
- S1 E176 | 07/10/01Can't Escape Justice
- S1 E177 | 07/11/01Cop Killer
- S1 E178 | 07/12/01Bear of a Case
- S1 E179 | 07/13/01Wasted Youth
- S1 E180 | 07/23/01Smile Now, Cry Later
- S1 E181 | 07/24/01Smack Smugglers
- S1 E182 | 07/25/01Forensics
- S1 E183 | 07/26/01The Ride
- S1 E184 | 07/27/01Barking Up the Wrong Tree
- S1 E185 | 07/30/01Holy Day Murders
- S1 E186 | 07/31/01Bad Love
- S1 E187 | 08/01/01Janitor Brought to Justice
- S1 E188 | 08/02/01Tunnel Case
- S1 E189 | 08/03/01Delivery Man
- S1 E190 | 08/06/01War on Drugs
- S1 E191 | 09/10/01Stealing Was Not Enough
- S1 E192 | 09/11/01German Tourist Tragedy
- S1 E193 | 09/12/01Carlos Lehder
- S1 E194 | 09/13/01Forced Prostitution
- S1 E195 | 09/14/01Drugs and Murder in Vermont
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.