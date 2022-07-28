Main Content

Arrest & Trial
S1 E8612/12/00

Neighbor Double Murder

Evidence in the murder of a man and the disappearance of his wife pointed to their unassuming neighbor. The wife’s body was found days later inside the neighbor’s truck. Though prosecutors found evidence, they were puzzled by the lack of a motive.

TV-14S1 E86 21 minReality and Game Show Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:Brian DennehySteven Zirnkilton
Available until 01/02/23
  • Season 1

Episodes

