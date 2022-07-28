A 22-year-old college student was abducted from the driveway of her boyfriend's home. After 5 days of intensive investigation, detectives apprehended 3 men believed to have kidnapped the girl. Two of these young men agreed to tell the story of her abduction in exchange for immunity. In doing so, they implicated the man who ordered the kidnapping. His intent was to make pornographic movies, but he subsequently ordered the girl's murder when the media attention around her disappearance became too great. Their testimony was the basis of the prosecution's case. (Location: Albuquerque, NM

