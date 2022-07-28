Main Content

Arrest & Trial
WATCH EPISODES

S1 E2610/25/00

Holtsinger Gunslinger

A young man was discovered dead in the desert, having been shot repeatedly. Detectives learned that the victim was last seen with two friends from his place of employment: a gun shop. Investigators questioned the two friends until one of them cracked.

TV-14S1 E26 21 minReality and Game Show Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:Brian DennehySteven Zirnkilton
Available until 01/01/23
Go to show page
Tags: arrest and trial, arrest & trial, Brian Dennehy, arrest and trial nbc, True Crime, true crime nbc, watch arrest and trial, arrest and trial streaming, watch arrest and trial online, arrest and trial season 1, arrest and trial series
  • Season 1

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.