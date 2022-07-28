Believing they were being offered a ride to North Carolina, two teenage girls agreed to leave the bus station with a young man. He took them to a motel where he and his two friends sexually assaulted them and forced them to prostitute for them. One of the girls was able to escape and get to police with her story. The detectives believed that in order to capture the perpetrators and rescue the second girl they would need to put the first girl back on the street as a decoy. (Location: Chicago, IL

TV-14 Reality and Game Show Primetime Full Episode

Appearing: Brian Dennehy Steven Zirnkilton

Available until 01/01/23