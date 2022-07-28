Main Content

Arrest & Trial
S1 E1910/20/00

For the Love of a Baywatch Babe

Firefighters were called to the scene of a car burning out of control and discovered three family members dead. The son who remained alive was later implicated in the death of his family. Could the prosecution prove his strange, lustful motives?

Appearing:Brian DennehySteven Zirnkilton
