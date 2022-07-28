Main Content

S1 E15405/18/01

Cleaning House

Two seemingly unrelated murders were being investigated when a curious connection was discovered between them. The victims each had arguments with a mutual neighbor. When police brought the neighbor in for questioning, he quickly became a suspect and was arrested. Evidence recovered from both of the crime scenes and the suspect's belongings gave the prosecution a strong, albeit, circumstantial case. (Location: Albuquerque, NM

Appearing:Brian DennehySteven Zirnkilton
