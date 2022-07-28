Main Content

Arrest & Trial
WATCH EPISODES

S1 E7812/01/00

Broken Pearls

A man attacks a 26-year-old woman he meets at a Vermont bar with her girlfriends. The incident occurs after she shares a drink and a car ride with him. The victim gives police an extremely detailed description of the night's events, but due to the trauma of the incident, she blocks out her attacker's face, leaving it to her friends to provide clues to his identity. An exhaustive investigation leads to a suspect who is a husband and father of two. Will a jury convict the defendant when his accuser cannot identify him? (Location: Burlington, VT

TV-14S1 E78 20 minReality and Game Show Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:Brian DennehySteven Zirnkilton
Available until 01/02/23
Go to show page
Tags: arrest and trial, arrest & trial, Brian Dennehy, arrest and trial nbc, True Crime, true crime nbc, watch arrest and trial, arrest and trial streaming, watch arrest and trial online, arrest and trial season 1, arrest and trial series
  • Season 1

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.