S1 E7812/01/00
Broken Pearls
A man attacks a 26-year-old woman he meets at a Vermont bar with her girlfriends. The incident occurs after she shares a drink and a car ride with him. The victim gives police an extremely detailed description of the night's events, but due to the trauma of the incident, she blocks out her attacker's face, leaving it to her friends to provide clues to his identity. An exhaustive investigation leads to a suspect who is a husband and father of two. Will a jury convict the defendant when his accuser cannot identify him? (Location: Burlington, VT
TV-14S1 E78 20 minReality and Game Show Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:Brian DennehySteven Zirnkilton
Available until 01/02/23
