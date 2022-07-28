A man attacks a 26-year-old woman he meets at a Vermont bar with her girlfriends. The incident occurs after she shares a drink and a car ride with him. The victim gives police an extremely detailed description of the night's events, but due to the trauma of the incident, she blocks out her attacker's face, leaving it to her friends to provide clues to his identity. An exhaustive investigation leads to a suspect who is a husband and father of two. Will a jury convict the defendant when his accuser cannot identify him? (Location: Burlington, VT

TV-14 S1 E78 20 min Reality and Game Show Primetime Full Episode

Appearing: Brian Dennehy Steven Zirnkilton

