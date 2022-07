Two bikers discovered a woman's body in the desert. Investigation revealed that there was a serial rapist whose crimes had escalated to murder. The prior assault victims and a young woman who survived a recent murder attempt were able to identify their assailant in a line-up. Police arrested a mild-mannered family man that used his persona to lure women into his car

TV-14 S1 E128 21 min Reality and Game Show Primetime Full Episode

Appearing: Brian Dennehy Steven Zirnkilton

Available until 01/01/23