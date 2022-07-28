A massive group search was organized when an 18-year-old college student was missing. The investigation led authorities to two men who had befriended the girl. One of the two suspects attempted to lead police on a lengthy yet unproductive search for further clues. Once the victim's body was finally found, the two suspects were charged with her murder. (Location: Las Cruces, NM

