Arrest & Trial
S1 E11202/21/01

All-American Girl

A massive group search was organized when an 18-year-old college student was missing. The investigation led authorities to two men who had befriended the girl. One of the two suspects attempted to lead police on a lengthy yet unproductive search for further clues. Once the victim's body was finally found, the two suspects were charged with her murder. (Location: Las Cruces, NM

TV-14S1 E112 21 minReality and Game Show Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:Brian DennehySteven Zirnkilton
Available until 01/01/23
  • Season 1

Episodes

