Despite his love of teacher jail, where he's paid to not teach, Jack betrays the boisterous union rep who got him there in favor of Principal Durbin. Niecy Nash guest stars.

Available until 09/25/20

Appearing: Glenn Howerton Patton Oswalt Lyric Lewis Mary Sohn Jean Villepique Jacob McCarthy Tom Bennett Aparna Brielle Nick Peine Paula Pell