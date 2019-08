Also available on the NBC app

When budget cuts threaten to gut Whitlock and put his job in jeopardy, Jack recruits Mary, Stef and Michelle to take down the superintendent. Durbin plans an appeal to the heart, while the students plan an appeal to the soul.

Available until 09/25/20

Appearing: Glenn Howerton Patton Oswalt Lyric Lewis Mary Sohn Jean Villepique Jacob McCarthy Tom Bennett Aparna Brielle Nick Peine Paula Pell