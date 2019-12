Also available on the NBC app

After his computer breaks, Jack rallies his class to win the annual Whitlock's Got Talent competition so the prize money can go toward a new laptop. Helen and Durbin host the show, while Mary, Stef and Michelle prepare a hand-bell routine.

Appearing: Glenn Howerton Patton Oswalt Lyric Lewis Mary Sohn Jean Villepique Jacob McCarthy Tom Bennett Aparna Brielle Nick Peine Paula Pell