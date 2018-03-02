Overachieving Virgins

Also available on the NBC app

When his favorite potato chips are removed from the snack machine, Jack starts a hangry snack war with the Student Council; Mary and Michelle try saying no to Stef's relentless side hustle - with mixed results.

Available until 09/25/20

Appearing: Glenn Howerton Patton Oswalt Lyric Lewis Mary Sohn Jean Villepique Jacob McCarthy Tom Bennett Aparna Brielle Nick Peine Paula Pell