Jack uses Michelle's annual murder mystery party to impress Lynette. Meanwhile, in a moment of desperation, the students break into Whitlock High to steal the A.P. bio practice exams.

Available until 09/25/20

Appearing: Glenn Howerton Patton Oswalt Lyric Lewis Mary Sohn Jean Villepique Jacob McCarthy Tom Bennett Aparna Brielle Nick Peine Paula Pell