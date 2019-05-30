Handcuffed

Also available on the NBC app

When he's kicked off his Harvard phone plan, Jack is offered a chance to leapfrog onto Mary's on one condition - he must help her break up with her scuzzy boyfriend. Meanwhile, Anthony becomes Durbin's right-hand man.

Available until 09/25/20

Appearing: Glenn Howerton Patton Oswalt Lyric Lewis Mary Sohn Jean Villepique Jacob McCarthy Tom Bennett Aparna Brielle Nick Peine Paula Pell