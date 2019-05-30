Handcuffed

When he's kicked off his Harvard phone plan, Jack is offered a chance to leapfrog onto Mary's on one condition - he must help her break up with her scuzzy boyfriend. Meanwhile, Anthony becomes Durbin's right-hand man.
Tags: glenn howerton, patton oswalt, lyric lewis, mary sohn, jean villepique, aparna brielle, allisyn ashley arm, eddie leavy, jacob houston, paula pell, sari arambulo, jack ap bio, watch ap bio nbc, watch ap bio, ap bio nbc
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.