In this episode of One at a Time Actors Who Play Students on A.P. Bio Speak in the A.P. Bio Writer’s Room with Mike, show creator Mike O'Brien interviews Sari Arambulo, who plays complete psychopath Grace.

Appearing: Glenn Howerton Patton Oswalt Lyric Lewis Mary Sohn Jean Villepique Jacob McCarthy Tom Bennett Aparna Brielle Nick Peine Paula Pell