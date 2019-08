Also available on the NBC app

In this episode of Mike & the Kids! Where I, as Mike O’Brien, the Creator of A.P. Bio, Interview the Actors That Play the Students on the Show, show creator Mike O'Brien interviews Marisa Baram, who plays Marissa (with two s’s).

Appearing: Glenn Howerton Patton Oswalt Lyric Lewis Mary Sohn Jean Villepique Jacob McCarthy Tom Bennett Aparna Brielle Nick Peine Paula Pell