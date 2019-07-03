Getting to Know You: Allisyn Ashley Arm

Also available on the NBC app

In this episode of Mike Interviews the Students of A.P. Bio Backstage at A.P. Bio, show creator Mike O'Brien interviews Allisyn Ashley Arm, who plays fan favorite Heather.

Appearing: Glenn Howerton Patton Oswalt Lyric Lewis Mary Sohn Jean Villepique Jacob McCarthy Tom Bennett Aparna Brielle Nick Peine Paula Pell