When an anonymous student informs Principal Durbin that Jack cancelled the A.P. Bio class' fetal pig dissection, Jack interrogates his students to uncover the rat; meanwhile, Durbin tries to impress the superintendent during her visit to Whitlock.

Available until 09/25/20

Appearing: Glenn Howerton Patton Oswalt Lyric Lewis Mary Sohn Jean Villepique Jacob McCarthy Tom Bennett Aparna Brielle Nick Peine Paula Pell