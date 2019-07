Also available on the NBC app

When Principal Durbin's wife kicks him out of the house, he crashes with Jack, making it difficult for Jack to navigate his sexually charged friendship with his ex-girlfriend; meanwhile, Jack's students plan to frame Miles for a crime.

Available until 09/23/19

Appearing: Glenn Howerton Patton Oswalt Lyric Lewis Mary Sohn Jean Villepique Jacob McCarthy Tom Bennett Aparna Brielle Nick Peine Paula Pell