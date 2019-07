Also available on the NBC app

As Jack delightfully prepares to leave Whitlock High forever, he encourages his students to seek revenge on the bullying members of the drum corps; meanwhile, Michelle, Stef and Mary are convinced that Whitlock is haunted.

Available until 09/23/19

Appearing: Glenn Howerton Patton Oswalt Lyric Lewis Mary Sohn Jean Villepique Jacob McCarthy Tom Bennett Aparna Brielle Nick Peine Paula Pell