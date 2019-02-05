Dr. Whoopsie

Also available on the NBC app

After an embarrassing video of him falling off a stage goes viral, Jack plans a viral video of his own. Durbin, Helen and the teachers track down Whitlock's most notorious litterer: The Sugar Daddy.

Appearing: Glenn Howerton Patton Oswalt Lyric Lewis Mary Sohn Jean Villepique Jacob McCarthy Tom Bennett Aparna Brielle Nick Peine Paula Pell