Deleted Scene: Helen Can't Stop

In this deleted scene from the Season 1 episode "Selling Out," an over-caffeinated Helen can't stop herself from coming up with more "smiles" for Jack's book, 100 Smiles in Your Pocket.

Appearing: Glenn Howerton Patton Oswalt Lyric Lewis Mary Sohn Jean Villepique Jacob McCarthy Tom Bennett Aparna Brielle Nick Peine Paula Pell