Main Content

America's Got Talent
WATCH EPISODES

Tory Vagasy Sings "Heart of Stone" from Six the Musical - America's Got Talent 2021

CLIP08/18/21
Also available on the nbc app

Tory Vagasy is chasing her dreams of becoming a Broadway star with this stunning performance of "Heart of Stone" from Six the Musical.

Available until 08/18/22
Appearing:David HasselhoffPiers MorganSharon Osbourne
Tags: live show performances, agt, America's Got Talent, got talent, agt lives, quarterfinals, agt quarterfinals, america's got talent quarterfinals, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi klum, sofia vergara, Terry Crews, judges, host, tory vagasy, heart of stone, six the musical
S16 E112 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
FremantleMedia North America
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 16

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.