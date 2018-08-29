Simon Cowell Gets a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tags: watch agt, watch americas got talent, americas got talent live, agt live, agt live shows, agt live results, simon agt, simon american idol, simon cowell, simon walk of fame, walk of fame, hollywood walk of fame, simon cowell star, simon cowell ceremony
S13 E182 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.