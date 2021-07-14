Main Content

America's Got Talent
Sarah Potenza Adds a Stunning Spin to "Worthy" by Mary Gauthier - America's Got Talent 2021

CLIP07/13/21
Sarah Potenza was always destined to be a singer! Sarah sings an original song called "Worthy" and stuns the judges with her smooth vocals.

Available until 07/13/22
Appearing:Terry CrewsHeidi KlumHowie MandelSimon CowellSofia Vergara
S16 E75 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
