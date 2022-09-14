Main Content

Sara James Sings "Running Up That Hill" by Kate BushNBC's AGT Finals 2022

CLIP09/13/22

Sara James hopes to impress Simon Cowell with her emotional rendition of "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush. Watch as Simon's Golden Buzzer owns the stage!

NRReality and Game Show Primetime Highlight
Appearing:Simon CowellSofia VergaraHowie MandelHeidi KlumTerry Crews
Available until 09/14/23
Tags: America's Got Talent, agt, agt on nbc, got talent, Simon Cowell, sofia vergara, Heidi klum, Howie Mandel, Terry Crews, judges, host, finale, agt finale, sara james, running up that hill, Kate Bush, golden buzzer, live show performances
