America's Got Talent
Ray Singleton Sings an Emotional Rendition of "I Am Yours" - America's Got Talent 2021

07/13/21
Singing has been Ray Singleton's dream for his entire life. Ray sings a touching rendition of "I Am Yours" by Andy Grammer.

Terry Crews, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara
