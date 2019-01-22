Prince Poppycock - The Champions Three

Tags: agt champions, agt the champions, america's got talent champions, agt, watch agt, watch agt champions, agt winner, prince poppycock, prince poppycock champions, prince poppycock agt, prince poppycock agt the champions, edge of glory, lady gaga, john andrew quale
S13 E274 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.