America's Got Talent
TUESDAYS & WEDNESDAYS 8/7c

Paul Zerdin - The Champions Four

CLIP01/28/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

America's Got Talent Season 10 winner Paul Zerdin returns with his friend Sam for a hilarious new routine.

Available until 01/28/20
Appearing:Terry CrewsHeidi KlumHowie MandelMel BSimon Cowell
Tags: agt champions, agt the champions, america's got talent champions, agt champions season 1, agt, watch agt, watch agt champions, agt winner, agt winners, paul zerdin, paul zerdin champions, paul zerdin agt, paul zerdin agt the champions, puppets agt, sam zerdin
S13 E286 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (100)

Viktor Moiseev: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 08/06/19
Emanne Beasha: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 08/06/19
Benicio Bryant: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 08/06/19
Marina Mazepa: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 08/06/19
Jackie Fabulous: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 08/06/19
Charlotte Summers: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 08/06/19
Voices of Service: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 08/06/19
Eric Chien: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 08/06/19
Callie Day: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 08/06/19
Dunkin’ Presents AGT Golden Buzzer Reactions: Emanne Beasha
CLIP 08/06/19
Melissa Arleth: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/30/19
Dunkin’ Presents AGT Golden Buzzer Reactions: Light Balance Kids
CLIP 07/30/19
Greg Morton: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/30/19
Edson & Leon: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/30/19
MacKenzie: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/30/19
Ansley Burns: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/30/19
Nick & Lindsay: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/30/19
Gonzo: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/30/19
Light Balance Kids: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/30/19
Stephanie's Child: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/30/19
Carmen Carter: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/30/19
Marcin Patrzalek: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/30/19
Alex Dowis: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/23/19
Verba Shadow: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/23/19
V.Unbeatable: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/23/19
Bir Khalsa: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/23/19
Dom Chambers: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/23/19
Robert Finley: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/23/19
Ryan Niemiller: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/23/19
Lamont Landers: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/23/19
Valerie Sassyfras: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/23/19
GFORCE: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/23/19
Dunkin’ Presents AGT Golden Buzzer Reactions: V.Unbeatable
CLIP 07/23/19
Dunkin' Design A Cup Challenge
CLIP 07/23/19
The Orange Magician: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/16/19
Messoudi Brothers: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/16/19
Ndlovu Youth Choir: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/16/19
Duo Togni: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/16/19
Dunkin’ Presents AGT Golden Buzzer Reactions: Sophie Pecora
CLIP 07/16/19
Emerald Belles: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/16/19
Berywam: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/16/19
Chris Kläfford: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/16/19
Lukas & Falco: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/16/19
Matthew Richardson: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/16/19
Sophie Pecora: AGT Season 14 Judge Cuts
CLIP 07/16/19
Relive the Golden Buzzer Moments from the Season 14 Auditions
CLIP 07/12/19
Chris Klafford: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 07/09/19
Luke Islam: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 07/09/19
RA'ED: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 07/09/19
Matthew Richardson: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 07/09/19
The Sentimentalists: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 07/09/19
Gonzo: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 07/09/19
Olivia Calderon: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 07/09/19
Robert Finley: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 07/09/19
Revolution: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 07/09/19
Duo MainTenanT: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 07/09/19
Kara with a K: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 07/09/19
Dunkin’ Presents AGT Golden Buzzer Reactions: Luke Islam
CLIP 07/09/19
Izzy and Easton: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/25/19
Lamont Landers Part II: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/25/19
Emanne Beasha: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/25/19
Verba Shadow: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/25/19
Phobia: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/25/19
Lukas & Falco: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/25/19
Lamont Landers Part I: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/25/19
Design Your Own Judges' Cup
CLIP 06/25/19
Death: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/25/19
Nick & Lindsay: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/25/19
Ben Trigger: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/25/19
Ndlovu Youth Choir: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/25/19
Dunkin’ Presents AGT Golden Buzzer Reactions: Detroit Youth Choir
CLIP 06/18/19
Melissa Arleth: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/18/19
Brandon Coprich: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/18/19
SOS: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/18/19
Voices of Service: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/18/19
Ansley Burns: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/18/19
Adem Show: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/18/19
Andy Rowell: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/18/19
Dominguez Poodle Revue: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/18/19
Berywam: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/18/19
Marcin Patrzalek: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/18/19
Detroit Youth Choir: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/18/19
Tyler Butler-Figueroa: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/11/19
Edson and Leon: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/11/19
Charlotte Summers: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/11/19
Carmen Carter: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/11/19
Dunkin' Design A Cup Challenge
CLIP 06/11/19
Sethward the Walrus: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/11/19
Dom Chambers: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/11/19
Dunkin’ Presents AGT Golden Buzzer Reactions: Tyler Butler-Figueroa
CLIP 06/11/19
Marina Mazepa: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/11/19
Michael Paul: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/11/19
Kevin Schwartz: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/11/19
Sethward the Giraffe: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/11/19
MacKenzie: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/11/19
Yuriyan Retriever: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/11/19
Emerald Belles: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/04/19
Adaline Bates: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/04/19
Ryan Niemiller: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/04/19
Karamjit and Karawjit Singh: AGT Season 14 Audition
CLIP 06/04/19
Season 14
  • Season 14

Episodes (11)

NEW
S14 E11 | 08/06/19
Judge Cuts 4
S14 E10 | 07/30/19
Judge Cuts 3
S14 E9 | 07/23/19
Judge Cuts 2
S14 E8 | 07/16/19
Judge Cuts 1
S14 E7 | 07/09/19
Auditions 6
S14 E6 | 07/02/19
Best of Auditions
S14 E5 | 06/25/19
Auditions 5
S14 E4 | 06/18/19
Auditions 4
S14 E3 | 06/11/19
Auditions 3
S14 E2 | 06/04/19
Auditions 2
S14 E1 | 05/28/19
Auditions 1
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.