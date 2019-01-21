America's Got Talent
Paul Potts - The Champions Three

CLIP01/21/19
Details
Britain's Got Talent Series 1 winner Paul Potts performs "Caruso" on America's Got Talent: The Champions.

Appearing:Terry CrewsHeidi KlumHowie MandelMel BSimon Cowell
Tags: agt champions, agt the champions, america's got talent champions, agt champions season 1, agt, watch agt, watch agt champions, agt winner, agt winners, paul potts, paul potts champions, paul potts agt, paul potts agt the champions, opera britain's got talent, caruso
S13 E274 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
