America's Got Talent
MONDAYS 8/7c

Paddy and Nicko: The Champions One

CLIP01/06/20
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Britain's Got Talent dancers Paddy, 85, and Nicko, 45, rock the dance floor on America's Got Talent: The Champions.

Available until 01/06/21
Appearing:Terry CrewsSimon CowellHowie MandelGabrielle UnionJulianne Hough
Tags: agt champions, agt the champions, america's got talent champions, agt champions season 2, agt, watch agt, watch agt champions, paddy and nicko, paddy and nicko champions, paddy and nicko agt, paddy and nicko agt the champions, dancers
S14 E242 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (100)

Simon Did Not Expect to Love This Act, but He Did - AGT: The Champions Weekly Recap, Episode 5
CLIP 02/06/20
See It to Believe It! Strauss Serpent's Bone Breaking Is CRAZY - America's Got Talent: The Champions
CLIP 02/03/20
Duo Transcend Drops AMAZING Performance with Roller Skating! - America's Got Talent: The Champions
CLIP 02/03/20
Duo Destiny Delivers Sexy Acrobatics and UNBELIEVABLE Aerial - America's Got Talent: The Champions
CLIP 02/03/20
7-Year-Old JJ Pantano ROASTS Simon Cowell with Funny Insults! - America's Got Talent: The Champions
CLIP 02/03/20
Ryan Niemiller's Funny Stand-Up Will Make You Laugh Out Loud! - America's Got Talent: The Champions
CLIP 02/03/20
Tyler Butler-Figueroa May Make You Cry with This Emotional Song - America's Got Talent: The Champions
CLIP 02/03/20
Cute and Funny Dog Tricks by the Amazing Alexa Lauenburger! - America's Got Talent: The Champions
CLIP 02/03/20
German Superstar Hans Announces 2020 Campaign with a BANG! - America's Got Talent: The Champions
CLIP 02/03/20
Marcelito Pomoy Sings "Con Te Partirò" with DUAL VOICES! - America's Got Talent: The Champions
CLIP 02/03/20
Standing Ovations, Laughter, Tears and So Much More - AGT: The Champions Weekly Recap, Episode 4
CLIP 01/30/20
Will Bars and Melody Impress Simon Cowell AGAIN?! - America's Got Talent: The Champions
CLIP 01/27/20
OMG! Sandou Trio Russian Bar Flies High with a BLINDFOLD?! - America's Got Talent: The Champions
CLIP 01/27/20
Christian & Percy Perform the CUTEST Dog Act You've Ever Seen! - America's Got Talent: The Champions
CLIP 01/27/20
Violinist Brian King Joseph Shocks Us with a NEW Original Song - America's Got Talent: The Champions
CLIP 01/27/20
Emil Rengle SLAYS Dance in Heels to "Bad Guy" by Billie Eilish - America's Got Talent: The Champions
CLIP 01/27/20
WOW! Connie Talbot Stuns Simon Cowell with Original Song - America's Got Talent: The Champions
CLIP 01/27/20
Military Members Voices of Service Sing "Brother" by Kodaline - America's Got Talent: The Champions
CLIP 01/27/20
You'll Be Screaming Right Along with Heidi Klum! - AGT: The Champions Weekly Recap, Episode 3
CLIP 01/23/20
Golden Buzzer: Howie Mandel Sends V.Unbeatable To The Finals! - America's Got Talent: The Champions
CLIP 01/20/20
Magician Ben Hart Recreates An Indian Ritual With Rice Bowls - America's Got Talent: The Champions
CLIP 01/20/20
BTS Choreographers Quick Style Perform To "Ain't No Sunshine" - America's Got Talent: The Champions
CLIP 01/20/20
Moses Concas SHOCKS The Judges With Harmonica Beat-Boxing! - America's Got Talent: The Champions
CLIP 01/20/20
Freckled Sky Creates A STUNNING Story With Projections & Dance - America's Got Talent: The Champions
CLIP 01/20/20
Tyler Butler-Figueroa Performs "The Git Up" by Blanco Brown! - America's Got Talent: The Champions
CLIP 01/20/20
Michael Grimm Returns With "I'd Rather Go Blind" by Etta James - America's Got Talent: The Champions
CLIP 01/20/20
OMG! Miki Dark THROWS KNIVES At Heidi Klum While Blindfolded! - America's Got Talent: The Champions
CLIP 01/20/20
AGT: The Champions Weekly Recap, Episode 2
CLIP 01/16/20
Ben Blaque: The Champions Two
CLIP 01/13/20
Spencer Horsman: The Champions Two
CLIP 01/13/20
Marcelito Pomoy: The Champions Two
CLIP 01/13/20
Oz Pearlman: The Champions Two
CLIP 01/13/20
Ryan Niemiller: The Champions Two
CLIP 01/13/20
Puddles Pity Party: The Champions Two
CLIP 01/13/20
Marc Spelmann and X: The Champions Two
CLIP 01/13/20
Boogie Storm: The Champions Two
CLIP 01/13/20
Luke Islam: The Champions Two
CLIP 01/13/20
AGT: The Champions Weekly Recap, Episode 1
CLIP 01/10/20
Duo Transcend: The Champions One
CLIP 01/06/20
Mike Yung: The Champions One
CLIP 01/06/20
AGT Results - The Champions One, Season 2
CLIP 01/06/20
Dania Diaz: The Champions One
CLIP 01/06/20
Junior Creative: The Champions One
CLIP 01/06/20
Jack Vidgen: The Champions One
CLIP 01/06/20
Dan Naturman: The Champions One
CLIP 01/06/20
Angelina Jordan: The Champions One
CLIP 01/06/20
Eddie Williams: The Champions One
CLIP 01/06/20
Hans: The Champions One
CLIP 01/06/20
Paddy and Nicko: The Champions One
CLIP 01/06/20
Contestant Reveal! These Are The Talents On Season 2 Of Champions!
CLIP 11/21/19
Three-Time Grammy Nominee Leona Lewis and AGT Finalist Kodi Lee Perform
CLIP 09/18/19
Dunkin' Lounge – Finals
CLIP 09/18/19
Young Opera Singer Emanne Beasha with World-Renowned Pianist Lang Lang
CLIP 09/18/19
Paula Abdul, Light Balance Kids, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Brian King Joseph
CLIP 09/18/19
Billy Ray Cyrus and Voices of Service Perform "Some Gave All"
CLIP 09/18/19
Fifteen-Year-Old Benicio Bryant with the Sensational Ozuna
CLIP 09/18/19
Pop Legend Cher Delivers a Stunning Performance of "Waterloo"
CLIP 09/18/19
Julianne Hough Performs Her New Single "Transform" Plus V.Unbeatable
CLIP 09/18/19
The America's Got Talent Winner Is Revealed! - AGT 2019
CLIP 09/18/19
Macklemore and Detroit Youth Choir and Kygo with the Ndlovu Youth Choir
CLIP 09/18/19
Emanne Beasha: AGT Season 14 Finals
CLIP 09/17/19
Benicio Bryant: AGT Season 14 Finals
CLIP 09/17/19
The Ndlovu Youth Choir: AGT Season 14 Finals
CLIP 09/17/19
Voices of Service: AGT Season 14 Finals
CLIP 09/17/19
Tyler Butler-Figueroa: AGT Season 14 Finals
CLIP 09/17/19
Light Balance Kids: AGT Season 14 Finals
CLIP 09/17/19
Detroit Youth Choir: AGT Season 14 Finals
CLIP 09/17/19
V.Unbeatable: AGT Season 14 Finals
CLIP 09/17/19
Ryan Niemiller: AGT Season 14 Finals
CLIP 09/17/19
Kodi Lee: AGT Season 14 Finals
CLIP 09/17/19
Dunkin' Design A Cup Challenge Winner
CLIP 09/12/19
Piff the Magic Dragon: AGT Season 14 Live Results
CLIP 09/11/19
Dunkin' Lounge – Semifinals 2
CLIP 09/11/19
The Fifth Dunkin' Save on AGT Season 14 Live Results
CLIP 09/11/19
Tokio Myers and Stewart Copeland: AGT Season 14 Live Results
CLIP 09/11/19
Who Will the Judges Save on AGT Season 14 Live Results?
CLIP 09/11/19
Ryan Niemiller: AGT Season 14 Semifinals
CLIP 09/10/19
V.Unbeatable: AGT Season 14 Semifinals
CLIP 09/10/19
Dom Chambers: AGT Season 14 Semifinals
CLIP 09/10/19
Emanne Beasha: AGT Season 14 Semifinals
CLIP 09/10/19
Detroit Youth Choir: AGT Season 14 Semifinals
CLIP 09/10/19
Marcin Patrzalek: AGT Season 14 Semifinals
CLIP 09/10/19
Voices of Service: AGT Season 14 Semifinals
CLIP 09/10/19
Chris Kläfford: AGT Season 14 Semifinals
CLIP 09/10/19
Luke Islam: AGT Season 14 Semifinals
CLIP 09/10/19
Lukas & Falco: AGT Season 14 Semifinals
CLIP 09/10/19
Alex Dowis: AGT Season 14 Semifinals
CLIP 09/10/19
Darci Lynne: AGT Season 14 Live Results
CLIP 09/04/19
Who Will the Judges Save on AGT Season 14 Live Results?
CLIP 09/04/19
Dunkin' Lounge – Semifinals 1
CLIP 09/04/19
The Fourth Dunkin' Save on AGT Season 14 Live Results
CLIP 09/04/19
Preacher Lawson: AGT Season 14 Live Results
CLIP 09/04/19
Greg Morton: AGT Season 14 Semifinals
CLIP 09/03/19
Jackie Fabulous: AGT Season 14 Semifinals
CLIP 09/03/19
Light Balance Kids: AGT Season 14 Semifinals
CLIP 09/03/19
Benicio Bryant: AGT Season 14 Semifinals
CLIP 09/03/19
Ansley Burns: AGT Season 14 Semifinals
CLIP 09/03/19
Eric Chien: AGT Season 14 Semifinals
CLIP 09/03/19
Tyler Butler-Figueroa: AGT Season 14 Semifinals
CLIP 09/03/19
Messoudi Brothers: AGT Season 14 Semifinals
CLIP 09/03/19
Season 14
  • Season 14

Episodes (28)

NEW
S14 E28 | 02/03/20
The Champions Semi Finals
S14 E27 | 01/27/20
The Champions Four
S14 E26 | 01/20/20
The Champions Three
S14 E25 | 01/13/20
The Champions Two
S14 E24 | 01/06/20
The Champions One
S14 E23 | 09/18/19
Live Results Finale
S14 E22 | 09/17/19
Live Finals
S14 E21 | 09/11/19
Live Results 5
S14 E20 | 09/10/19
Semifinals 2
S14 E19 | 09/04/19
Live Results 4
S14 E18 | 09/03/19
Semifinals 1
S14 E17 | 08/28/19
Live Results 3
S14 E16 | 08/27/19
Quarter Finals 3
S14 E15 | 08/21/19
Live Results 2
S14 E14 | 08/20/19
Quarter Finals 2
S14 E13 | 08/14/19
Live Results 1
S14 E12 | 08/13/19
Quarter Finals 1
S14 E11 | 08/06/19
Judge Cuts 4
S14 E10 | 07/30/19
Judge Cuts 3
S14 E9 | 07/23/19
Judge Cuts 2
S14 E8 | 07/16/19
Judge Cuts 1
S14 E7 | 07/09/19
Auditions 6
S14 E6 | 07/02/19
Best of Auditions
S14 E5 | 06/25/19
Auditions 5
S14 E4 | 06/18/19
Auditions 4
S14 E3 | 06/11/19
Auditions 3
S14 E2 | 06/04/19
Auditions 2
S14 E1 | 05/28/19
Auditions 1
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.